Tinubu hails Senator Mohammed Sani Musa on birthday

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East on his his birthday.

A statement by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale today, Saturday read, “President Bola Tinubu warmly congratulates Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, CON, on his birthday.

“Senator Sani Musa, a finance and business expert, boasts a rich repository of leadership stripes in both private and public sectors. He was chairman of a string of private entities and also served in various capacities in Niger State.

“He currently represents Niger East Senatorial District in the Senate and is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance.

“President Tinubu joins members of the National Assembly to felicitate the Senator who has demonstrated consistent espousal of national development efforts.

“The President wishes Senator Sani Musa robust health and strength as he continues to discharge his duties to the fatherland.”