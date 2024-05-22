Tinubu appoints Deji Ashiru as OORBDA MD/CEO

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr. Adedeji Ashiru FNSE as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA).

Similarly, the President also appointed Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President expects the new CEOs to deploy their competencies to the critical agencies for sustainable gains and turnaround while maintaining utmost transparency in their operations.

Ashiru studied Mechanical Engineering from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and holds Masters in Ocean & offshore Technology With specialization in Pipeline and Subsea Engineering from the renowned Cranfield University, United Kingdom, a Doctorate in Engineering from Common Wealth University, UK. He also studied Executive Education on Sustainable Business Strategy from Harvard Business School, USA and Leadership & Management from London Graduate School, UK.

Ashiru is a Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) and also a member of The Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

He’s also on the Board of Advisors of Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK.

Ashiru’s from the famous Ashiru family in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. He has assisted in no small measures the downtrodden in the society through his EDA Empowerment foundation within and outside Ogun State.