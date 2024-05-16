Teenager who started college at age 10 bags PhD at 17

By Biodun Busari

A Chicago-based female teenager, Dr Dorothy Jean Tillman II, has just set a remarkable academic record after receiving her doctorate from Arizona State University, in the US at the age of 17.

She disclosed this on Tuesday via her Instagram post, sharing that she started college when she was 10 years old.

In an interview with ‘Good Morning America’ that she posted, Tillman said the remarkable feat felt “surreal” and “full of reflection and inspiration”.

In 2020, Tillman earned a Master of Science degree, and the following year, at the age of 15, she gained admission to the Doctorate of Behavioural Health Management program at Arizona State University.

After her successful completion of the doctoral programme, at the age of 17, Tillman defended her dissertation, earning her doctoral degree in Integrated Behavioural Health from ASU’s College of Health Solutions.

Tillman, now 18, was celebrated during ASU’s spring commencement on May 6, 2024, when Tillman joined her classmates in person.

“Everything that we were doing didn’t seem abnormal to me or out of the ordinary until it started getting all of the attention,” she said on Tuesday.

Tillman attributes her educational pursuits and successes to the guidance of her grandmother and the trust she placed in her mother’s advice.

According to Leslie Manson, the associate professor who supervised Tillman’s dissertation through ASU’s online program, Tillman holds the distinction of being the youngest person to complete a doctoral degree in integrated behavioural health at ASU.

“It’s a wonderful celebration … but this is still something so rare and unique.

“She has innovative ideas and motivation, which is wonderful, and truly, I think what is inspiring is that she embodies that meaning of being a true leader,” Manson said.

Having completed her degrees, Tillman expressed her plan to continue reflecting on her specific goals.

She also plans to devote attention to her other interests, such as public speaking and a leadership institute she established.

“I’m really just grateful that the world is my oyster, and that I’ve done so much so young.

“And I have time to kind of think that through,” she said.

“I didn’t have the everyday school things like homecoming dances or spirit weeks or just school pictures and things like that … that kind of create unity with my peers,” Tillman said.

Aside from her academic prowess, the 18-year-old has found time to dance and do choreography, she disclosed in her interview.

Tillman also is founder and chief executive of the Dorothyjeanius STEAM Leadership Institute. The programme includes summer camps designed to help young people in the arts and STEM subjects.

She said her plans include public speaking engagements and fundraising for the camp, which Tillman said she hopes to franchise one day.

