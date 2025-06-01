‘No age is too late to achieve your academic dreams,’ says Patience Jonathan as she bags PhD

…Urges Nigerians to Embrace Lifelong Learning

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Psychology, Guidance and Counselling from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State.

The milestone was announced in a statement released by her media adviser, Chris Okeke, on Sunday, following her official conferment of the degree at the institution’s 43rd Postgraduate Convocation Ceremony held on Saturday.

In her remarks during the ceremony, Mrs. Jonathan emphasized the importance of lifelong learning and urged Nigerians—particularly women and youths—not to let age deter them from pursuing academic aspirations.

“I feel that no age is too late to achieve your academic dreams, whether you are young or old,” she said. “If I can do it, you can also do it.”

Encouraging Nigerians to return to school regardless of their stage in life, the former first lady highlighted education as a tool for personal and societal transformation.

“Even in retirement, you are not too old to go back to school,” she noted. “Education provides the opportunity to refresh the brain and acquire new knowledge.”

Mrs. Jonathan also used the occasion to advocate for greater investment in qualitative education, calling on women and young people to strive toward becoming the best versions of themselves through academic excellence.

Her achievement has been widely hailed as a source of inspiration, particularly for older adults and women who may have put their education on hold.