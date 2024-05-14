Taraba launches endowment fund to rebuild conflict-ravaged communities

… Installs First-Class Chief in Takum after 27 Years

By Femi Bolaji

The Taraba state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has launched an endowment fund to rebuild conflict-torn communities across the state.

He noted that the fund would be channeled to revive the local economy, infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture.

Dr. Kefas spoke while presenting the staff of office to the first-class Chief of Takum, HRH Barr. Sopiya Gboshi, the third-class Chief of Jukun-Takum, HRH Uhwe Bala, and the third-class chief of Garbabi, Gashaka local government areas of the state, HRH Suleiman Umar Salihu.

He explained that Takum, among other conflict-ravaged communities, has lost a lot due to internal strife but noted that the installation of new chiefs would give a sense of belonging to all stakeholders.

He said, “The appointment of Barrister Sopiya Ahmadu Gboshi as the First-Class Chief of Takum is a great and historic ceremony after almost three decades of a vacant throne.

“This appointment marks a new era of stability and progress in Takum. The move aims to ensure inclusivity and sustainable peace, carried out after careful consultation. It is indeed a groundbreaking process for us and future generations.

“We appreciate the two ruling houses that came forward, and we call on the others that headed to court to embrace dialogue. We are open to dialogue and committed to the rule of law.

“I encourage the people to embrace reconciliation and inclusivity during this transition period, acknowledging profoundly the cooperation of the two ruling families.

“As a government, we will continue to walk the path of peace in our bid to have a harmonious society.”

The First-Class Chief of Takum, HRH Barr. Sopiya Ahmadu-Gboshi, who spoke afterwards, urged the governor to ensure all lingering disputes across the state are resolved amicably.

Recall that the first-class stool of Takum had been left vacant for over 27 years following the death of the then Ukwe Takum, HRH Ahmadu Ali in 1996.

The tussle for who succeeds the deceased monarch had pitched the three major ethnic groups (Kuteb, Chamba, and Jukun-Takum) in Takum against each other.

However, the state House of Assembly earlier this year enacted a Law for one rotational first-class Chief in Takum and three third-class chiefs for the Kuteb, Chamba, and Jukun-Takum ethnic groups, which the governor ratified with his assent.