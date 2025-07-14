Taraba community goes off-grid after decades in darkness

By Femi Bolaji

After decades without electricity, Mayo-Selbe, a remote community in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State, has finally seen light—literally—thanks to a solar electrification project that has moved the village off-grid and out of darkness.

The historic project, sponsored by the Australian Government and implemented by the Africa Nature Investors (ANI) Foundation, marks the first time the community is receiving any form of electricity, as it had never been connected to Nigeria’s national grid.

During the official commissioning of the project, the First Class Chief of Gashaka, Lamdo Zubairu Hammangabdo, hailed the development as a game-changer for Mayo-Selbe.

“The provision of solar power to Mayo-Selbe is laudable,” he said. “We appreciate ANI and the Australian Government for this gesture, which adds to the various interventions benefiting communities around the Gashaka-Gumti National Park.”

Representing the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Leilani Bin-Juda, ANI Country Manager Nacha Geoffrey emphasized the project’s grassroots impact, describing it as a demonstration of Australia’s commitment to community-focused development.

“This project, which brings clean, green solar energy to 63 households for the first time, is a meaningful milestone,” she said. “It showcases the collaboration between innovative Australian company Okra Solar and our partners at ANI Foundation under the High Commission’s Direct Aid Program.”

Taraba State Commissioner for Heritage and Ecotourism, Titus Joseph Nagombe, noted that the project aligns with Governor Agbu Kefas’ development agenda, adding that the state government will continue to support such transformative efforts.

The Conservator General of the National Park Service, Dr. Ibrahim Goni, also lauded the project, highlighting its potential to reduce pressure on forest resources and improve local livelihoods.

“This intervention goes beyond energy,” Goni said. “It addresses poverty, unsustainable use of natural resources, and will stimulate economic activities. The National Park Service urges the community to safeguard this infrastructure and remain supportive of ANI and NPS efforts.”

According to ANI, the Mayo-Selbe electrification project is expected to benefit up to 500 households, with the rollout of solar access to additional homes to be implemented in phases.