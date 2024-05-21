Senator James Orengo’s continuous impact in Kenya

By Rita Okoye

Kenya’s Siaya County Governor, Senator James Orengo, is known for his evolutionary economic ideas, which are gaining attention not only in Kenya, but also across the continent and globally.

He has been a dedicated political activist since his time as a law student at the University of Nairobi, where he became president in 1973.

His commitment to democratic values and ideals has been unwavering, even during challenging times when he was exiled due to his opposition to the single-party regime in Kenya.

Senator James Orengo made history as the youngest MP at 29 in Kenya when he was elected to Ugenya Constituency as a KANU candidate in 1980. Despite facing challenges, he continued to advocate for multiparty democracy, a new constitution, and free and fair elections. Over the years, he has held various political positions, including serving as Minister for Lands in the coalition government formed by the National Accord Act of 2008.

In 2022, Senator James Orengo won the Siaya Governor Seat with the ODM party under Azimio la Umoja One Coalition. Since taking office, Siaya County has experienced significant development in agriculture, energy generation sustainability, and infrastructure.

The governor’s vision for the county’s agricultural industry is evident in his initiatives to support farmers and promote the production of sunflower and cotton.

In December 2023, Senator James Orengo represented the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) in India, where an agreement was reached to establish a Solar Energy Park with a 280MW capacity. This project aims to distribute solar energy to each of the 14 LREB counties, including Siaya. Additionally, plans were made to extend the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to the Malaba corridor, connecting the 14 LREB counties with an interlinking railway network.

Senator James Orengo’s dedication to the socio-economic well-being of his people and his visionary leadership continue to make a positive impact on Siaya County and beyond.