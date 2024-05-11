Sad story of how four-year old Schoolboy died in Abuja

By Emmanuel Aziken

It was supposed to be another sweet day for four-year old Miguel Ovoke in his pre-primary class at one of Abuja’s leading private schools, Brickhall School in the Games Village area of the Federal Capital that last Wednesday of April.

However, it turned to be his last day on earth. Master Ovoke had his promising life cut short that Wednesday April 24, 2024 ironically hitting the limelight not with a record in sports or academics as he and his parents may have dreamed of their innocent ward.

However, little Miguel hit the national headlines with the news of this death following the controversy that erupted after his death. From the accounts from the school and the mother they agreed that the boy came into the school well and kicking that morning. However, during the feeding time Miguel who came with his home packaged meal alongside others ate their meal. Miguel, Saturday Vanguard gathered came with rice and assorted meat including what is commonly referred to as Round-About.

While he was eating one of the staff observed that he appeared to be uncomfortable and he was immediately taken to the sick bay where a nurse attended to him. However, the effort of the nurse to bring relief appeared not to yield result. A call was made to the school’s pediatrician and it was quickly decided to take him to the nearby hospital, Excel Specialist Hospital.

By the time he reached the hospital, he was nearly dead, though sources in the school say that he was conscious but in a bad shape they left for the hospital. The distraught mother, however, disagreed alleging foul play. She, however, did not point at a direct reason to give room for foul play on the part of the school or any other party.

The death certificate dated April 24, 2024, as issued by Excel Specialist Hospital, Abuja, affirmed that Miguel was brought in sometime around 11.00 am by the teachers in an unconscious state. The report, signed by Dr. Akinwande Ajayi, reported that that he was brought in, “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school.”

The hospital said upon examination, the medical team found that the boy’s pupils were fixed and dilated, with a nonreactive response to light. The mother not surprisingly did not take it kindly. While not immediately dismissing the claim he gave the boy the meat, she however, lamented that the child was killed by the school. In a post on Instagram she said: “BRICK HALL SCHOOL ABUJA KILLED MY SON (Miguel 4years old ) on the 24th of April ,2024 I personally took him to school ,an healthy child just for the school to call us to come to the hospital ,reaching they ,the school stated my son shocked (Chocked) on his food (beef meat ) ,the school (BRICKHALL ABUJA ) told the doctor to say the child died in the hospital and the child died inside the school properties which the doctor told us himself .”

Saturday Vanguard reports that the initial calm and shock that the family reacted to the tragedy, however, turned to violence after a controversial social media influencer came into the fray. The social media influencer (names withheld) and another controversial lawyer joined in staging demonstrations at the school during which innuendoes and insinuations were thrown at the school.

The police including officials from the Galadima Police Station because of the mental agony of the mother stayed back from responding. Likewise the school staff. Meanwhile, as the family continued to make public accusations against Brickhall, the school insisted on an autopsy before the burial of Miguel.

One source from the school said the family appeared not to be initially interested as representatives of the school and the Parents Teachers Forum, PTF had to spend almost the whole of the Thursday after the incident waiting for an autopsy at the Asokoro General Hospital where the corpse of baby Miguel had been deposited.

However, the family eventually conducted an autopsy at the National Hospital last Saturday. The result of the autopsy has yet to be released but the meat offal was brought out from the deceased’s wind pipe. Meanwhile, the school’s management in consultation with the PTF appeared wary of responding to the bad publicity that was being thrown in the media While some members of the PTF urged the management to issue a statement to clarify what happened, some others called for restraint in the light of the great loss to the family.

However, eventually by last Wednesday, following the autopsy, the school said: It is with profound sorrow and deepest sympathy that we at Brickhall School, Management and the Parents Teacher’s Forum express our heartfelt condolences to the family of our dearly beloved pupil, Miguel Ovoke.

We are devastated to report that Miguel tragically passed away on April 24, 2024, following a sad incident where he choked on a piece of meat offal from his meal brought from home, despite the immediate and expert care provided by our dedicated staff and certified school nurse. In response to this heart-wrenching event, we convened an urgent meeting with our school community on the day of the incident.

Out of respect for Miguel’s memory and to honor his bright spirit, we suspended classes for over a week, allowing our community time to mourn and reflect on this profound loss. We have cooperated fully with the relevant authorities to ensure a thorough and compassionate resolution for everyone affected, especially Miguel’s grieving family.