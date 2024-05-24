Photos: Vanguard Personality of the Year Award 2023

Chief Bode George

The 2023 Vanguard Personality Awards is being held at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos with distinguished figures from the public and private sectors, the entertainment industry, captains of industry, and statesmen gathered to celebrate remarkable achievements.

Marking its 12th edition, the Vanguard Personality Awards is a platform that recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to national development.

The event honors men and women who have distinguished themselves through their exceptional efforts in various fields.

Past recipients of the Vanguard Awards include former and serving presidents, governors, captains of industry, elder statesmen, businessmen, expatriates, and ordinary Nigerians who have positively impacted humanity.

