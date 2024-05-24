Photos: Bode George, Igbinedion, Osunkeye, others bag Vanguard Lifetime Achievement Award

Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, a retired Navy Commodore and political leader; Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion; Olusegun Osunkeye; and Vero Igbe received the Vanguard 2023 Lifetime Award.

The awards were conferred on the distinguished personalities at the 2023 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, currently holding today (Friday) at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Similarly, a former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor; Mrs Victor Samson (CEO Bovas Petroleum); and General I. B. M. Haruna (rtd) also received the Lifetime Award.

Marking its 12th edition, the Vanguard Personality Awards is a platform that recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to national development.

The event honours men and women who have distinguished themselves through their exceptional efforts in various fields.

Past recipients of the Vanguard Awards include former and serving presidents, governors, captains of industry, elder statesmen, businessmen, expatriates, and ordinary Nigerians who have positively impacted humanity.