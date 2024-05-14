NIMASA approves minimum wage document for seafarers

We will promote an equitable Maritime Labour industry – DG

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to maintain an harmonious industrial relations in the maritime industry, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has reviewed and approved the minimum wage document for Nigerian Seafarers, in line with the provisions of the Maritime Labour Convention MLC 2006 of the International Maritime Organization, IMO.

The document, which is for 2023-2025, is a product of a Collective Bargaining Agreement that involved employers of labour in the maritime sector, the leadership of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, NIMASA and other stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking at a stakeholders interactive session in Lagos, NIMASA’s Director General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, stressed the importance of this revised document in enhancing the working conditions of seafarers.

According to him, “The revised standard provides a comprehensive framework outlining the terms and conditions of employment for maritime workers, including wages, working hours, health and safety regulations, and other benefits. This reflects the collective expertise and input of stakeholders and our shared commitment to continuous improvement. This effort will contribute to sustaining an equitable and prosperous maritime labor industry”.

Mobereola emphasized the need for collaboration and swift action in finalizing the Collective Bargaining Agreement among Ship Owners, Nigerian Trawlers Operators, Nigerian Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association (NMNO/WTSSA), and MWUN on the renewed minimum standards for the Nigerian seafarers, to prevent payment backlogs and ensure timely compensation for employees.

Similarly, Chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board, Alhaji Tijani Ramalan who launched the document, emphasized the need to adhere to the provisions of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006, stating that it will not only foster industrial harmony, but also guarantee better working conditions for Nigerian Seafarers.