Nigerians demand justice for skit maker murdered in Abuja

Nigerians have taken to social media to demand justice for the murder of fast-rising skit maker Chidike Emmanuel, murdered in Mpape, Abuja.

Sources said the skit maker was among six persons attacked on Saturday night by herdsmen at Mpape but lost his life after the incident and was taken to the mortuary.

Following the attack, the friends who had gone for a night out scampered in different directions for safety of their lives. Chidike was subsequently found dead, and the incident was reported at the Mpape Police Station.

Some of Emmanuel’s close friends turned to social media to express their grief over his passing and to call for justice.

#Justiceforchidi it’s really hard for me to swallow. Why won’t I be able to see my bruh again? We celebrated his going to abj, he came back after few months explaining life in abj to us @obioma_jr . All this memories we spoke about being the low key philanthropist. pic.twitter.com/1NxSLrC3O7 — Oyinda Boyle (@T_BOYLE007) May 14, 2024

I’m sorry Nigeria happened to you 💔💔

I’m sorry Abuja happened to you Chidi

You only left Lagos to Abuja for solace, quite unfortunate it was truncated. Had it been you knew, you’ would have just remained in Lagos

Damn!! This one hurts.#Justiceforchidi #Justiceforchidi pic.twitter.com/GdApKD9v4r — Daisy (@Adaherselff) May 13, 2024

We used to be acquainted at some point on here, and in that likkle time frame, I could tell u was a real one. Never thought a time would come when I would be typing “RIP” over ur picture.

Rest peacefully, my friend. Till we meet again.#Justiceforchidi 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/Oe1P05ywe8 — Jupiter’s Kingpin (@9ja_hoodlum) May 13, 2024

For those of you asking who's Chidi



This is Chidike Obinna Emmanuel

The only child his parents had.@Kryptoknighht that's his Twitter handle



All we need is #Justiceforchidi #Justiceforchidi #Justiceforchidi pic.twitter.com/V67c4ZeUXz — Uchemark (@arenaofinfo) May 13, 2024

Chidike Emmanuel Obinna

I have known you since 2018

You are such a calm and kind soul

You couldn’t attend my wedding because you were far away but you sent me your gift 💔#Justiceforchidi pic.twitter.com/iz4Iqs3oXf — 💗Helen of Troy💗 (@queenethhelen) May 13, 2024

One of the victims of the attack, a lady, Imaobong Loveline, reported the incident to the Mpape Police station and later raised alarm that Chidi’s lifeless body was found in the mortuary.

In a post on social media, Imaobong showed the corpse of the skit maker, saying, “The guy in the picture is lying lifeless in the mortuary; he was attacked by Fulani men.

“Any lead to his family members would be appreciated. They should please go to Mpape’s new police station, Berger Quarry. Please repost till it gets to them.”

“Six of us were attacked by herdsmen, and he died in the process. We’re currently looking for information about any of his family members,” she added.

Furthermore, she gave an update, saying, “His closest relative in Abuja has reached out and visited the police station.

“The police are putting in efforts to make sure the perpetrators will be apprehended. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this.”

Reports are, however, emerging that Chidi had no family in Abuja but that his family is in Lagos.