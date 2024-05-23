Nigerian singer, Flavour loses father

Popular Nigerian high-life singer, Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania, has lost his father, Benjamin Onyemaechi Okoli.

Flavour announced the death of his father on facebook on Wednesday.

The highlife singer shared an old video of him playing guitar to his father.

In the caption as seen by our Correspondent, Flavour wrote, “My father, papa Ijele rest well”.

Flavour did not mention the cause of his father’s death nor the day his late father died.