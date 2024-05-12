NAHCON advance team to depart tomorrow

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

A group of 43 Advance Team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) will depart Abuja tomorrow for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to mark the start of the 2024 Haji Season.



The team made up of 35 NAHCON Officials and 8 Medical Personnel will be in Saudi Arabia for the final preparation to receive the first set of Nigerian pilgrims from Kebbi State who would be arriving the Kingdom on Wednesday 15th May for the 2024 Holy Pilgrimage.



Addressing the team in a brief farewell ceremony in the boardroom of the Hajj House, the Chairman/CEO, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, congratulated the team on being chosen and urged them to live up to expectation by discharging their duties in accordance with their mandate.

Stressing that their performance could make or mar the success of the exercise.

“You are the first point of call or contact with the pilgrims. Their impression and perception of your action or activities will go a long way towards assessing the Commission.



“If you get it right, we get it right and on the contrary, if you get it wrong, the rest will just be about crisis management. Therefore, you must be up and doing in order to earn our reward here and that of Allah in the Hereafter for treating His Guests well. They are the reason you are there, so at every point in time, make sure you attend or treat them with courtesy and respect.”



He however warned that the Commission would take drastic step against anyone who may be reported to have deviated from the rules of engagement, stating that he would not hesitate to recall any staff accused of dereliction of duties.



He further called on them to “take the admonition seriously, the bar has been raised and the expectation is high. You have been carefully selected because of the trust we have in you and as such, you need to brace up. Laxity and procrastination will not be tolerated.”



Malam Arabi also called on the need for medical personnel to respect their patients and pilgrims o whose essence you are going there. “You must serve and treat them fairly, gently and with utmost respect “.

The Chairman reminded the Team to work in unity and harmony as they are representatives of the Commission and Nigeria as they would be assessed and monitored.

“I want to urge you to work as team, cooperate with one another. Those of you who are veterans should assist and guide those who are new on the job so that we can achieve success collectively.”

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner in Operations, Inspectorate and Licensing OIL, Prince Anofiu Olarewaju Elegushi, called on the team to be good ambassadors of the Commission and assured them of the Management’s support.

In his words,” urge you to be patient with the pilgrims, minimize their complaints and focus on the task at hand.”

He prayed for Allah’s guidance for the Team in carrying out their assignment successfully and wished them a safe flight to Saudi Arabia.

In the same vein, the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics and Library Services (PRSILS), Professor Abubakar .A. Yagawal expressed gratitude to Allah for witnessing the start of the 2024 Hajj Season.

He enjoined the team to represent the Commission well while in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “You are our eyes and ears of the Management. Please represent us effectively before our coming”

Responding on behalf of the Team, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmud, who is the Madina Coordinator, expressed appreciation to the Management for the trust and confidence reposed in them and assured of their determination and readiness to make this year’s Hajj more successful that previous years.

“We will ensure that pilgrims get value for money and also do everything possible that pilgrims perform their Hajj rites without hitches Insha Allah”.

The team is to organize and coordinate the reception, accommodation, feeding and transportation, health and general welfare of the pilgrim held in the Holy land throughout the Hajj period.