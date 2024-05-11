List of celebrities who have won AMVCA’s ‘Best Dressed’ title

By Precious Chukwudi

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has been honoring both cinematic excellence and fashion finesse since its inception.

In 2020, the awards introduced a new category, Best Dressed Male and Female, which added an extra layer of glamour to the event.

Over the years, the winners of this title have made fashion statements that resonated with audiences, reaffirming the significance of style on the AMVCA stage.

Despite the evolution of the AMVCA, one thing remains constant – the celebration of talent, both on-screen and on the red carpet, ensuring that fashion remains an integral part of its illustrious legacy.

2020: Mike Edwards and Mercy Eke

In its inaugural year, the prestigious title ‘Best Dressed” title went to Mike Edwards and Mercy Eke, setting the standard for sartorial elegance.

2021: Timini Egbuson and Nancy isime

The following year, in 2021, Timini Egbuson and Nancy Isime claimed the spotlight with their impeccable style choices, captivating audiences with their fashion prowess.

2022: Denola Grey and Osas Ighodaro

The AMVCA’s dedication to recognizing fashion icons continued in 2022, with Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro and influencer extraordinaire Denola Grey being lauded as the epitome of elegance and sophistication.

2023: Enioluwa and Beauty Tukura

In 2023, the trend of celebrating fashion influencers reached new heights as Nigerian sensation, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and former BBNaija housemate Beauty Tukura clinched the coveted title of Best Dressed male and female.