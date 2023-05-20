Osas Ighodaro wins Best Actress at AMVCA 2023

Movie star, Osas Ighodaro has for the second time in a row won the Best Actress in a Drama category at the AMVCA 2023 for her role in ‘Man of God’.

The actress’ outstanding performance in “Man of God” captivated the hearts of the viewers and earned her the much-deserved recognition

The other nominees in the category included Bimbo Ademoye for her outstanding performance in “Anikulapo,” Enado Odigie for her role in “Flawsome,” Immaculata Oko Kasum for her captivating portrayal in “Ile Owo,” Ini Dima-Okojie for her remarkable performance in “Flawsome,” Ini Edo for her powerful presence in “Shanty Town,” Nimo Loveline for her compelling performance in “The Planters Plantation,” Nse Ikpe-Etim for her impactful role in “Shanty Town,” Queen Nwokoye for her brilliant performance in “Strained,” and Scarlet Gomez for her exceptional portrayal in “Wura.”

Ighodaro is famed and respected for her impeccable acting skills, combined with her compelling on-screen presence which always leaves an indelible impression on the audience.

Her award-winning performance not only accentuates her talent but also highlights the immense potential of the African film industry to birth world-class productions.