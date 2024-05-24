Kekwaru bags Vanguard Heroes Award

Miss Ngozi Kekwaru, a bilingual customer service agent at Eko Hotels and Suites, received the 2023 Vanguard Heroes Award.

The award was conferred on her at the 2023 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, currently holding today (Friday) at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Who is Kekwaru?

This is her story: In July last year, Kekwaru, a staff of Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, found and returned 70,000 dollars to a guest at the hotel.

The incident occurred when the guest, who pleaded anonymous, left behind a bag containing the substantial sum in one of the hotel’s suites.

Upon discovering the bag, she immediately reported it to the hotel management.

The hotel’s General Manager, in line with the establishment’s policy of integrity and transparency, promptly initiated the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

The guest was contacted and the money was returned in full, much to their relief and gratitude.

As modest as such an action may appear, it has added to many developments that change the negative narratives about Nigeria.