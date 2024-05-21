Just in: Rivers Assembly to screen 8 commissioner-nominees today

By Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo will today screen eight commissioner-nominees to join the Cabinet of the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

These nominees will replace the commissioners who resigned their offices following the rift between the governor of the state and his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The screening by the three-man lawmakers was following a correspondence from the governor to the legislative arm of the state.

Although, nine people had last week resigned from the cabinet of the governor citing toxic working environment, but the governor in this memo has nominated eight persons.

This was contained in a public announcement signed by Clerk of the House, G.M. Gills-West PhD.

The nominees are: Hon. Prince Charles O. Bekee, Mr. Collins N. Onunwo, Hon. Solomon Eke, Sir Dr. Peter N. Medee, Hon. Elloka Tasie Amadi, Hon. Basoene Joshua Benibo, Mr. Tambari Sydney Gbara, and Dr. Ovy Orluideye Chinendum Chukwuma.

The notice said: “The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following Commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation as members of the Rivers State Executive Council at the Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Auditorium, Admin Block, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The nominees are to come along with twelve (12) sets of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) and, the originals and photocopies of their credentials.”

He, however, urged the nominees to appear before the house at 10am Tuesday.