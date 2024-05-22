Japa: Five best cities to live in US

As Nigerians and other nationals continue to relocate in search of greener pastures, the United States stands as the most desirable destination with the five best cities revealed to live in.

According to the US News and World Report, five best cities for Americans and immigrants to travel to for business, visit, vacation or relocation are most desirable for their qualities.

These cities are ranked the best places to live because of the abounding opportunities of life.

1. Naples, Florida

This is the number one on the chart of best places to live in the US boasting of all desired qualities of life. It is a resort city, which also offers ample job opportunities.

Naples provides a rich and stable economy and financial stability for residents and tourists who relocate or visit for business. It has beautiful beaches, renowned schools and colleges, and reliable healthcare system that make it the most desirable desirable city.

Naples — with an ultra-low unemployment rate of just 2.9% as of April, well under the overall US. rate of 3.9% — also offers relatively high salaries and boasts one of the strongest job markets in the North American country.

A report said top local industries in terms of job prospects include tourism and health care.

U.S. News’ analysis ranks 150 larger U.S. cities based on criteria including the health of the local job market, affordability of housing, value, quality of life and overall desirability. The rankings are designed to help Americans make informed decisions about where to reside based on their priorities, according to the media outlet.

2. Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho is the second best city in the US for quality life for American people and the immigrants, as well for tourists.

Boise is the cultural center and home to many small businesses alongside a number of high-rise buildings. The area has a variety of shops, bars, and restaurants.

The city is widely known as the headquarters for several major companies, such as Boise Cascade LLC, Albertsons, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston, Idaho Pacific Lumber Company, Idaho Timber, WinCo Foods, Bodybuilding.com, and Clearwater Analytics.

It has major manufacturing facilities present and the state government is one of the city’s largest employers.

3. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs is the third best city in the US, with its rich cooler, dry-winter semi-arid climate.

The city has its location just east of the Rocky Mountains which affords it the rapid warming influence from chinook winds during winter but also subjects it to drastic day-to-day variability in weather conditions.

Colorado Springs’s economy is driven basically by the military, the high-tech industry, and tourism, in that order. The city is experiencing growth in the service sectors as well. It is the city with one of lowest unemployment rates in the US.

It is a desirable city for Americans and tourists to live and work as it has more than 55 attractions and activities in the area, including Garden of the Gods park, United States Air Force Academy, the ANA Money Museum, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Old Colorado City, The National Museum of World War II Aviation, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.

4. Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville is the fourth best city in the US with abundant life for the residents including education, sports, employment, arts, and all-round developments present in almost all sectors.

The city has more than 60% of residents owning a home, spurring development which has resulted in many new condominiums and apartment complexes. It also has numerous large companies located within the city, such as Michelin, Prisma Health, Bon Secours, and Duke Energy. Greenville County Schools is another large employer and is the largest school district in South Carolina.

Greenville’s economy was formerly based largely on textile manufacturing, and the city was long known as “The Textile Capital of the World”but in the last few decades, favourable wages and tax benefits have lured foreign companies to invest heavily in the area.

5. Charlotte, North Carolina

The fifth best city in the US is Charlotte, boasting as a commercial hub in North Carolina. Its modern city center (Uptown) is home to the Levine Museum of the New South, which explores post–Civil War history in the South, and hands-on science displays at Discovery Place.

Charlotte is home to the corporate headquarters of Bank of America, Truist Financial, and the East Coast headquarters of Wells Fargo, which along with other financial institutions has made it the second-largest banking center in the US..

Other beautiful qualities of Charlotte are parks including Bryant Park established in the 1930s becoming one of the earliest small-scale public parks in Charlotte. It is the only green space remaining in West Morehead Street’s industrial sector.

Infrastructural facilities, transportation, sports, as well resort centers that add value to the lives of the people are present in Charlotte for Amricans and immigrants to enjoy.