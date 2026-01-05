World’s best cities for Gen Z to live in

London

By Enitan Abdultawab

From affordability and nightlife to culture and happiness, a new Time Out survey reveals where Gen Z feels most at home around the world.

When it comes to lifestyle choices, Gen Zs are drawn to cities and environments that offer affordability, cultural expression, inclusivity and opportunities for creativity, making quality of life just as important as economic success.

Based on responses from more than 18,500 youths, filtered to those under 30, here are some of the cities that stand out most for young people as they can easily access everything they desire there.

1. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok leads the global ranking thanks to its unbeatable mix of affordability and lifestyle. Most Gen Z residents say they are happy living there, praising the city’s low cost of living, vibrant street culture and ease of meeting new people.

2. Melbourne, Australia

Known as Australia’s cultural capital, Melbourne scores exceptionally high for arts, inclusivity and quality of life. Young residents consistently describe it as diverse, creative, and supportive of self-expression.

3. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town ranks as Africa’s top city for Gen Z and places third globally. Young people are drawn to its natural beauty, relatively affordable social life and energetic atmosphere, making it one of the most exciting cities on the list.

4. New York City, United States

The Big Apple stands out for excitement and nightlife. Gen Z respondents rate it highly for walkability, entertainment and after-dark culture, even though affordability remains a challenge.

New York

5. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen earns praise for happiness, liveability and balance. Young residents highlight its bike-friendly layout, strong social systems and overall quality of life.

6. Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona appeals to Gen Z for its diversity, inclusiveness and relaxed coastal lifestyle. Many young people also point to its vibrant social scene and creative energy.

7. Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Scotland’s capital shines for green spaces and walkability. Gen Z respondents describe Edinburgh as easy to navigate, scenic, and closely connected to nature.

8. Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City combines affordability with happiness. Young residents rate it highly for cost of living, culture and everyday excitement, placing it among the most budget-friendly cities on the list.

9. London, United Kingdom

Despite high living costs, London remains a Gen Z favourite for culture and food. Free museums, diverse neighbourhoods and a strong creative scene keep the city attractive to young people.

10. Shanghai, China

Shanghai stands out for modern infrastructure and public transport. Gen Z residents describe it as efficient, forward-looking and one of the best-connected cities globally.

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