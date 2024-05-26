Hajj 2024: Nigerian pilgrim dies in Makkah

Alhaji Jalal Arabi, NAHCON Chairman

…NAHCON condoles family, state

A Nigerian pilgrim from Kebbi State has passed on.



The pilgrim (names withheld) died Saturday, May 25, equivalent to 17th of Zhul-Qadah, 1445H at Makkah, few hours after the contingent arrived from Madinah.



Cause of the sad incident was yet unknown as at the time of writing this report.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has condoled the family and Kebbi state Pilgrims’ Welfare Board over the death.



In a condolence message delivered by the Makkah Office Coordinator, Dr. Aliyu Tanko, to the Kebbi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Officials, led by Alhaji Garba Takware, the Chairman expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family and the people of Kebbi state and prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

In his response, Alhaji Takware thanked the leadership of the Commission for the visit and prayed for a very successful Hajj Operation.

Special supplication was made for the soul of the deceased, other Pilgrims and for the country (Nigeria).

Those who accompanied the Coordinator on the visit includes; NAHCON Saudi Liaison Officer, Ustaz Abubakar Lamin, among other staff of the Commission.