Fubara, Wike will fix their quarrel — Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, on Wednesday, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, will settle their quarrel.

Governor Fubara and Wike, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, have been at loggerheads. The latest fallout of the crisis between the former allies was the resignation of five pro-Wike commissioners from Fubara’s cabinet today.

However, speaking to journalists, Kukah said Nigerians always cried more than the bereaved, while politicians fixed their problems.

Bishop Kukah spoke to state house correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Initially, Kukah was reluctant to speak on the political crisis in Rivers state. Then he said, “We ordinary people cry more than the bereaved.

“The important thing is politicians will fix their problems.

“Rivers State is a place that is very dear to me because I have been associated with them for a very long period of time.

“But look, when politicians fight, don’t get carried away because they have their capacity to fix their quarrel.

“And I hope and pray that Rivers State will sooner rather than later reposition because it is not an insignificant part of Nigeria,” Kukah prayed.

Villa mission

He also explained his mission at the state house. Kukah said: “I came to see President Tinubu with the Director of the Kukah Centre.

“We came to discuss with the President an invitation to have a conference we had earlier extended, which we renewed.

“We would like him to be in attendance. It is addressing the theme of national cohesion. So, that’s really what we came to discuss,” Kukah explained.

