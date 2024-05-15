Five commissioners resign from Fubara’s cabinet in one day

By Davies Iheamnachor & By Daniel Abia

Five pro-Wike commissioners have resigned their respective positions from Fubara’s cabinet today.

The commissioners include: Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Education and Ben-Golden Chioma, Commissioner for Environment Dr Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Housing, Dr. Jacobs Nbina, Commissioner for Transportation and Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation.

In a letter addressed to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, the Commissioners said their resignation is with immediate effect.

Mmom

Prof. Mmom cited toxic environment as part of his reasons for resignation. According to him: “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Honourable Commissioner for Education with effect from today the 15th day of May,2024.

“It is a truism that a calm, safe and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity. It is however unfortunate to note that my current work space has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me realize my set targets for the Education sector in the State.

“There is loss of trust, animosity and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet which is unhealthy and very unfortunate. I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish your administration well”.

Ben-Chioma

On his own part, the Commissioner for Environment, Ben-Chioma, cited political crisis in the state as his reason for resignation

According to him: “I hereby tender my resignation as the Hon. Commission for Environment, Rivers State on this day the 15th May, 2024.

“I want to sincerely appreciate your Excellency, for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is due to the political crisis befalling our dear Rivers State and other personal reasons.

“It was a privilege to have been of service to you in your administration and wish you all the best in your tenure.”

Worlu

Similarly, Dr Gift Worlu, the Honourable Commissioner for Housing, cited toxic atmosphere as his reason for resigning. He noted that: “I write to formally resign my appointment as Honourable Commissioner for Housing.

“One of the most difficult decision in my life yet it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterized our working relationship, especially the shouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and the legislative in Rivers State.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and I wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state. “Kindly accept the assurance of my esteemed regards.”

Nbina

Nbina in his letter noted that his decision to leave his office is because of the political crisis in the state which has remained unresolved.

He said: “I write to formally tender my resignation as Honourable Commissioner for Transportation and member Rivers State Executive council with effect from 15 May, 2024. It has been a privilege to serve in this capacity and I thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve our State which I served dutifully and meritoriously.

“I also thank His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his Intervention in the events of the last few months in our dear State and hope that peace shall continue to reign in Rivers State.

“My decision to resign is due to the unresolved political crisis in our dear State leading to tack of trust and apathy.”

Aguma

Also, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Aguma, claimed working under an unconducive environment was the reason behind her resignation.

She said: “Pursuant to the current unconducive working environment, it is imperative to tender my resignation as Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Rivers State.

“I resign with all sense of responsibility especially as there is no room for progression development in the work place.”