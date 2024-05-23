Final year student commits suicide in Ebonyi for failing one course

By Peter Okutu

A final-year student of Ebonyi State University, EBSU, Abakaliki, simply identified as miss Favour Ugwuka has reportedly committed suicide.

Vanguard learnt that the deceased committed suicide in her hostel at the Ishieke Campus of the University in Abakaliki.

Further investigations revealed that Favour, a final year student in the Department of English passed all her courses but repeatedly failed a particular course, whose lecturer had vowed she would never pass.

In a melancholic video seen online by Vanguard, a woman said to be the deceased’s mother, blamed a lecturer for making her daughter commit suicide.

According to the woman, who was seen lamenting in the video, “Dr Enyi said he is the best, that nobody can teach like him. He should come and carry my daughter who has committed suicide.”

Also, a graduate of the Institution who identified himself as Rex Nwome claimed that the girl committed suicide because she had been failing the particular course.

He said, “Favour was my classmate and a best friend to me in the English Department. The above-mentioned Lecturer did vow never to allow Favour to graduate.

“You could imagine where she later passed all the courses except that of the Lecturer. She had to pay another extra year’s tuition fee to rewrite the Course.

“Unfortunately the man failed her again. What resulted in this intense depression is the latest NYSC names that were recently shortlisted, and her name wasn’t there.”

He added, “The girl suffered a lot of depression because she was only left wandering about in EBSU seeking for help. She was very desperate to graduate and serve. This and many more of the disgusting stories resulted in this suicide mission.

“I wish she didn’t go this far to end her life. R. I. P Ugwuka Favour till we meet to part no more.”

The Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the incident, on Thursday.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Joshua Ukandu, told Vanguard that the matter was reported to the Headquarters.

He said, “Yes, the Command received the report of suicide by a female student.”

Contracted on phone, the accused Lecturer, Dr. Enyi C. Enyi of the Department of English, Ebonyi State University, debunked the claim by one Rex Nwomeh that his (Enyi) action or inaction was responsible for the death of Miss Favour.