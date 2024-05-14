Explosion rocks SPDC pipeline in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Fear on Tuesday reportedly gripped residents of the Gbarain axis of Yenagoa, host to a gas processing plant operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC when suspected vandals breached an oil pump line, which triggered loud explosion.

The gas plant feeds the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) export terminal in Bonny Island, Rivers.

A community source said the explosion, which caused pandemonium in the area, occurred in the early hours of the day on an oil pump line feeding the gas plant.

A resident, who simply gave his name as Jesse said the explosion was traced to a pipeline attacked by suspected vandals which led to the explosion, sending thick smoke and gaseous emission into the atmosphere.

He explained that the operator of the plant was immediately alerted and the line was isolated to reduce the pressure.

A Shell Spokesperson in a statement confirmed the incident noting that it occurred near the facility and that the cause was yet to be ascertained.

“We are actively monitoring reports of smoke detected near our Gbaran Central Processing Facility in Bayelsa State.

“While the source appears to be external to our facility, we are in close communication with regulatory authorities to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of the surrounding communities,” the statement read.