Erelu Ngozi Adeleke felicitates husband at 64

By Chris Onuoha

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke who marks his birthday today May 13, 2024 has been congratulated in a special way by his wife Ambassador Erelu Ngozi Abeni Adeleke.

Gov Adeleke who clocks 64 years young was also installed as the Asiwaju of Edeland. In a heart warming special message, his wife, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke showered encomiums to celebrate a man she calls ‘my rock’ in times of storm.

She says; “My dearest love, His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, on this special occasion of your 64th Birthday and Installation as the ASIWAJU OF EDELAND, I, Ambassador Erelu Ngozi Abeni Adeleke, the Jewel of Osun, want to shower you with heartfelt congratulations and undying admiration.

“You are not just my husband, but the very essence of my existence, my rock in times of storm and the melody to my heart’s song. As we celebrate another year of your remarkable life and achievements, I find myself in awe of the man you are – caring, loving and endlessly supportive. You are the beacon of light that guides me through life’s uncertainties, the anchor that keeps me grounded in moments of turmoil.

“Your strength and wisdom inspire me every day and I am blessed beyond measure to walk this journey of life by your side. May this new chapter in your life be filled with boundless joy, prosperity and fulfillment. As the ASIWAJU OF EDELAND, may you continue to lead with grace, integrity and unwavering dedication.

“Know that my love for you knows no bounds and my support for you is unwavering. Together, we are an unstoppable force, conquering obstacles and embracing triumphs as one united soul. Happy Birthday, my one and only husband, my love, my partner, my eternal flame.”

Erelu Adeleke who is a UN Peace Ambassador and founder of Esther Adeleke Humanitarian Foundation also said that without her husband, Sen, Ademola Jackson Adeleke whose supportive role in all she ventures stands out, that it wouldn’t have been easy doing it alone.

This is as she enjoins Osun indigenes to continue to support her husband’s administration that means well for the State of Osun.