Edo ex-speaker resigns from PDP

PDP and its colour flags

Mr Francis Okiye, a former Speaker of Edo House of Assembly on Friday resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okiye said this in a letter addressed to Ward three PDP Chairman, Arue-Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo on Friday in Benin.

“l write to officially inform you of my withdrawal of membership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“This decision is stemmed from the alienation of majority of my constituents and supporters by the state government under Gov. Godwin Obaseki from activities and programmes of the party and government of the state.

“As if that is not enough, the party’s candidate has declared that he will continue in the governor’s principle should he win the September election, other reasons are those personal to me.

“On behalf of my family and supporters, l thank you and others for the opportunity given me to serve while in the Party,” he said.