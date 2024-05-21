‘Don’t endanger lives May 30th’ — IPoB warns UNIZIK, WAEC to postpone convocation, exam

IPOB member displaying Biafra flag

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has warned the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK Awka, Anambra State Prof. Charles Esimone, and West African Examination Council, WAEC to postpone the convocation ceremony of the University and WAEC exam scheduled for May 30th.

IPoB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “Nnamdi Azikiwe University VC and WAEC Board to postpone 30th May Convocation and WAEC on that day,” said Prof. Esimone ought to know that 30th of May every year is Biafra Heroes Day and should not fix any programs of his University on that day, just as WAEC should have known that that day is sacrosanct to all Igbo men and women.

IPoB’s statement reads, “Dear Professor Charles Okechukwu Esimone Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, UNIZIK Anambra State. The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, led by our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to your proposed University’s Convocation date of 30th May, 2024 and the WAEC examinations for the same day.

“We urge you to kindly reschedule your convocation and exams to a new date because 30th of May, is the Biafra Heroes Day and a sit-at-home for all Biafrans in the Biafra land.

“Dear VC Esimone, if you consider yourself a Biafra, you ought to know that 30th of May is a Biafra Heroes day. And WAEC board members, Biafra Heroes day is sacrosanct to Ndigbo, you dare not fix your exam on that day if you have respect for Igbo race.

“Nevertheless, we are reminding you and the UNIZIK University Management and WAEC board that May 30 of every year is a sacred day set aside to honour Biafra heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate prize and sacrifice for the survival of Biafrans.

“That day remains sacred and a day that Biafrans sit-at-home to remember and honour our heroes who fell during the Nigerian genocidal war against Biafrans between 1967 to 1970.

“Even until the present day the killing has not stopped. No public event is expected to take place in Biafra land on this day. Biafra Heroes day is a public holiday and a sit-at-home in Biafra land for Biafrans in honor of our fallen heroes and heroines. All markets, schools, banks, government and private offices are expected to be under lock and key.

“Movement of persons and vehicles are not allowed except those on essential or emergency services such as Journalists, health workers, Ambulance, Fire Service, Filling stations and Hospitals etc.

“West African examination Council, WAEC, board should not endanger the lives of small children because that day is not safe for any individual in Biafra territory, it is a day everybody stays indoors for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to live and they must reschedule the date to another day. 30th of May is a Biafran remembrance day.

“If anything happens to those children they want to bring out that day they will regret doing so. By this open letter, to you IPoB is calling on the Vice Chancellor and the Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, WAEC and any other person or group that scheduled any program for 30th May, 2024, to postpone such program. Biafra Heroes Day takes precedence over any program in Biafra land on that day.

“However, if the Vice Chancellor and the Management of UNIZIK insist on having their Convocation on 30th May, 2024 in disregard of Biafra fallen heroes and heroines, they have decided to spit on the graves of Biafra heroes and heroines and should be ready to take responsibility for whatever happens afterwards.

“IPoB will not enforce the 30th May sit-at-home, but will also not take responsibility for whatever happens to the violators on that day. The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University must not provoke IPoB.

“We do not take it kindly with people desecrating the memory of our heroes and heroines. IPOB calls on the students, the parents, the guests, and visitors to UNIZIK’s Convocation ceremony and those for WAEC exams scheduled for May 30th to apply caution and avoid being on the road the day Biafrans are mourning their dead.

“If the University goes ahead with the plans. Safety is an individual responsibility. Don’t endanger yourself for an hour-long ceremony. In the past, Nigeria security forces and their collaborators have killed and set some cars of those found on the road ablaze any time IPoB calls for sit-at-home, just to blackmail IPoB. Don’t be a victim.

“IPoB is therefore, warning all the persons and institutions paid to insult and desecrate the memories of our fallen heroes that their sponsors will not be there to save them when the rain starts falling on them.

“Those that have sabotaged their stock in trade will be collectively and individually held to account for their evil.

“IPOB is not a Umunna meeting or community meeting to be toyed with. As much as we care we also bite. UNIZIK Management and WAEC board should be warned.”