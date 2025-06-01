Some Igbo politicians may sell their conscience, but cannot sell Biafra — IPOB

— Says Biafrans’ Resistance to Oppression Is Inborn, Freedom Is Their Essence, Justice Their Creed

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the widespread compliance with its sit-at-home directive on May 30th, in honor of Biafra Heroes Day, as a reaffirmation of Biafrans’ unwavering commitment to the restoration of the Biafra Republic.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB hailed the day as unprecedented, stating that May 30th is permanently etched in the collective memory of Biafrans — “carved in the stone of history and written in the blood of our fallen heroes.”

“Biafra is not a dream,” the statement read. “Biafra is a living spirit burning in every true Biafran’s soul and will remain so for all eternity.”

According to the group, the leadership of IPOB, under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, commended Biafrans across the homeland and in the diaspora for the total and unprecedented compliance with the sit-at-home order in solemn remembrance of their fallen heroes and heroines.

“On this sacred day, May 30th, 2025, Biafra stood still,” IPOB stated. “From Igweocha to Onitsha, Aba to Nsukka, Enugu to Owerri, and Abakaliki to Delta and parts of Benue State, our people locked their shops, closed their markets, left the roads empty, and observed a sacred silence in honor of those who fell in their millions.”

“We salute the courage, discipline, and deep ancestral conviction of our people. This compliance is undeniable proof that Biafra lives in the soul of every true Biafran.”

Directing its message to the Nigerian government and what it described as “Abuja-based political contractors,” IPOB declared:

“May 30th is not just a date. It is a symbol of our history and sacrifice. No amount of blackmail, sabotage, threats, or ‘stomach infrastructure’ politics can erase it.

“Those who seek to diminish the sanctity of this day expose themselves as slaves to shame and enemies of their own people. These political prostitutes may sell their conscience, but they cannot sell Biafra.”

The group further declared that every genuine Biafran has “the map of Biafra encrypted in their DNA,” emphasizing that their resistance to oppression is inborn.

“Freedom is our essence. Justice is our creed. We are children of light, destined to rise regardless of how many times the enemy attempts to suppress us. IPOB embodies this spirit. Our mission is sacred, our cause divine—and nothing will stop us from honoring our heroes for all time.”

Looking ahead, IPOB announced plans to erect cenotaphs in every Biafran community and state capital starting in 2026, to commemorate the millions of Biafrans lost during the 1967–70 war and in subsequent state-sponsored violence.

“The names of our fallen heroes will be engraved in stone and their sacrifices documented for future generations. We owe it to them. We owe it to ourselves.”

The group condemned attempts to erase the memory of the Biafran genocide, pointing out that while the Rwandan genocide (with about 150,000 victims) is globally remembered and MKO Abiola’s death is nationally honored, the over five million Biafrans lost to starvation, bombing, and slaughter remain unrecognized.

“They want us to forget. To stay silent. To bury the truth. But we say: Never again!” IPOB declared.

The statement concluded with a vow to pursue international recognition of the Biafran genocide:

“IPOB is committed to unveiling a series of coordinated, strategic actions in the coming months to secure global acknowledgment of the Biafran genocide. The world will hear our voice. The world will face the truth. This is a promise. This is our duty. And we shall not relent.”