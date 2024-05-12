Breath of Life wins Best Movie, dominates other awards at AMVCA 

By Efosa Taiwo

Breath of Life has won the Best Movie award at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The movie received 11 nominations across various categories, including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actor and won in six categories.

Lead actor Wale Ojo won the Best Actor, BB Sasore the Best Director award while Ademola Adedoyin got the Best Supporting Actor.

In other categories, Genoveva Umeh won the Best Supporting Actress and Grey Jones Ossai won the Best Sound Design.

Produced by the accomplished Eku Edewor, “Breath of Life” is a testament to the power of faith and destiny.

Set against the backdrop of the 1950s, the film delves into the journey of Timi, a character portrayed with depth and conviction by Wale Ọjọ.

Timi’s life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Elijah, a pivotal moment that transforms his purpose and destiny.

Vanguard News