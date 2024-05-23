Sanusi: Commissioner for LG to take over Kano emirates — Majority Leader

Majority Leader and member representing the Dala Constituency in Kano Assembly, Lawan Hussaini, has said that the Commissioner for Local Government would be responsible for all emirates, subject to the approval of the governor.

Lawan stated this on Thursday at the Kano State House of Assembly plenary. This is coming amid rumors that Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II would be reinstated as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Recall that Sanusi fell out with ex-governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and was dethroned.

Ganduje, on December 5, 2019 established Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano emirates from the then Kano Emirate.

Ganduje assented to an amendment to law on October 14, 2020, and signed another amendment on April 11, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law established five distinct emirates. They include Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

Kano and Karaye have eight local government areas of jurisdiction each, while Bichi and Gaya emirates share nine local government areas of jurisdiction each.

Meanwhile, Rano Emirate enjoys jurisdiction over 10 local government areas out of the 44 local councils in the state.

Dissolved, dethroned…

However, after assessing the emirates, Kano State House of Assembly, on Thursday, dethroned the five emirs and abolished the five emirates in the state.

Speaking on the development, Lawan opined: “Kano State House of Assembly enacts as follows:

“This bill may be cited in the Kano State Emirate Council repeal bill 2024. The bill shall come into operation this year 2024.

“Abrogation of the five Emirates and offices created in the repeal principal law dated 5th December 2019 are hereby abrogated.

“All appointments made under the same said repeal law are, hereby, abolished.

“All traditional office holders and title holders elevated or appointed to the office created under the repeal law shall revert to their positions where such position previously existed under the custom and traditions prior to the enactment of the repeal principal law.

“The Governor shall take all necessary steps to restore the emirate system to its initial position prior to the enactment of the repeal principal law.

“Commissioner to take responsibility of all Emirates subjects to the approval of the Governor.

“The commissioner responsible for Local Government shall oversee all transitional arrangements including how best to deal with the assets and liabilities of the abolished Emirates and new structures.”

Vanguard News