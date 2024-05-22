DSS, police, other security agents storm Cross River State Assembly

DSS operatives

…Members moved to Transcorp Hotel where the new Speaker will emerge

By Nwafor Sunday & Ike Uche

Fierce looking officials of the Department of the State Services, DSS, the Dragon Squad and personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, have taken over the Cross River State Assembly complex.

They have barricaded every access to the complex as at the time of filling this report.

This is happening at a time when members of the Cross River State House of Assembly impeached their Speaker, Hon. Elvert Anyambem.

Vanguard learned that Hon Ayambem was impeached over alleged gross misconduct and administrative high handedness.

Checks by Vanguard revealed that the plot to remove Anyambem has been on for months as members have been expressing misgivings at his conduct and modus operandi.

As at Tuesday, 17 members had signed up for his impeachment and the motion for his removal was moved on the floor of the House by member representing Calabar South 1, Hon. Effiong Ekarika and seconded by Charles Omang.

After impeaching him, the mace was taken away by the members.

However, members of the state assembly have moved to Transcorp Hotel where the new Speaker will emerge.