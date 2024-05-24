Bluena releases debut single ‘Abosi’

By Adesina Wahab

New music sensation, Shalom Amadi, widely known by her stage name Bluena, is set to captivate audiences with her debut single ‘Abosi’, marking her official entry into the music scene as an independent artist.

The track serves as a testament to Bluena’s artistic prowess and commitment to authenticity in her craft.

‘Abosi’ is a powerful anthem that delves into the theme of hypocrisy, challenging societal norms and calling for genuine authenticity in human interactions.

With her soulful vocal and poignant lyrics, Bluena delivers a message that resonates deeply with listeners, inviting them to reflect on their own values and behaviors.

This release holds significant personal and professional significance for Bluena, as it marks her first official project since parting ways with Pride Rock Entertainment.

Known for her distinctive sound and unwavering dedication to her craft, Bluena is poised to make a lasting impression on the music industry with the song.

Speaking about her debut single, Bluena expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share her music with the world as an independent artist.

“Abosi represents a new chapter in my journey as a musician. It’s a reflection of my growth, my experiences, and my commitment to staying true to myself and my artistry,” she said.

Bluena’s departure from Pride Rock Entertainment comes as a natural progression in her career, allowing her the creative freedom and autonomy to explore new musical horizons and connect with her audience on a deeper level.

With ‘Abosi’, she embarks on an exciting new chapter, ready to make her mark as a solo artist.

‘Abosi’ is available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms from May 24, 2024. Fans and music enthusiasts alike are encouraged to follow Bluena on social media for updates and exclusive content leading up to the release.