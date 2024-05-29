29-year-old Chieftaincy tussle: Ondo court sacks monarch

…Orders fresh selection process

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Ondo High court, sitting in Owo, Ondo state, has sacked the Olute of Ute, in Ose council area of the state, Oba Michael Adetunji Oluwole, from the throne.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Ademola Enikuomehin, who ordered for a fresh selection process from within the Olule Omoloja ruling house lineage said the dethroned monarch has no right to the throne.

Justice Enikuomehin, equally ruled that Oluwole, a retired major, should stop parading himself as the traditional ruler of the town.

The Court also affirmed that the retired Army officer was not a member of the ruling house designated to fill the vacant throne of the town.

According to the Judge, Oluwole has no right to the throne, being a member of the Kingmakers of the town and should not make himself King.

The Court, thereafter, awarded damages against the dethroned monarch in favour of the claimants, ordering a fresh selection process after 29 years of legal tussle.

Speaking on the judgment, counsel to the claimant, Mr Adewumi Fabuluje, said it was victory at last for the Olule Omolaja Ruling House, adding that the case started in 1995 and had traversed all courts.

Fabuluje said that the case was returned from the Supreme Court to the High Court for fresh hearing, after judgement was awarded at the Appellate Courts.

He added that it was victory at last for the Olule Omolaja ruling house. On his part, counsel to the state, F.K Salami, noted that the judgment would be reviewed and necessary action would be taken.

Also, Prince Olayiwola Omoloja, described the judgement as a relief from long suffering from their original entitlement, which they claimed was hijacked by a stranger.

Recall that the judgment followed a 29-year old prolonged Chieftaincy tussle between the Olule Omoloja Ruling House and the dethroned Oba Oluwole.