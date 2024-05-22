2027: We’re bringing fresh hope – ACC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a move to redefine Nigeria’s political landscape, the Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has emerged as a new political movement, promising to bring fresh hope and positive change to the country.

According to the movement’s leadership, the ACC is determined to put Nigeria first, prioritizing the nation’s well-being and prosperity above all else.

Speaking in Abuja, Alh Abubakar Sadiq, National Publicity Secretary of the ACC, explained that this commitment is reflected in the movement’s slogan, Putting Nigeria First, which resonates deeply with citizens disillusioned with the status quo.

He said, “The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has emerged with a vision and mission to rescue Nigeria from its slide to anarchy, economic depression, political upheavals, and hopelessness. ACC is strongly determined to sail Nigerians to a greater and brighter destination and make the country great again with its conservation ideology as enshrined in Chapter 2, Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“The clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution are neglected and observed in the breach by past and present governments in Nigeria since the restoration of democracy in 1999. It is this hijacking of the government by a cabal and exclusion of the people in the affairs of government that led to the horrible situation of Nigeria today and the urgent need to rescue and salvage it immediately.”

Sadiq explained that at the heart of the ACC’s vision is a commitment to social justice, economic empowerment, and political accountability.

According to him, the movement promises to tackle corruption head-on, promote transparency and good governance, and create opportunities for all Nigerians to thrive.

“All patriotic Nigerians and lovers of democracy have seen the need for the formation of a new political movement that will pioneer and pilot the rescue mission of our beloved country before it is too late. Eminent Nigerians with conservative bent have met severally across the country, brainstormed, strategized, and chart the way forward for the country,” he said.

The ACC’s emergence came at a critical juncture in Nigeria’s history, as the country grapples with numerous challenges, including economic stagnation, political instability, and social unrest.

Sadiq stated that the time has come for a new generation of leaders to take the reins, bringing innovative ideas and a fresh perspective to the table.

“Existing political movements, political parties, politicians with progressive ideology have offered their services to the nation, which instead of improving the well-being of citizens, rather impoverished them, resulting in the current national tragedy, disillusionment, and confusion in governance. The Allied Conservative Congress is resolved to make a difference and stand out among the motley crowd of political groups and parties that are promoting democracy in Nigeria and seeking the people’s mandate to rule.

“We extend our hand of friendship and invite all lovers of democracy and good governance to identify with this conservative political movement in our determination to build a new, better, and greater Nigeria. It is a clarion call to rescue and salvage the nation and restore genuine democracy with God-fearing leaders and hope for citizens of a better Nigeria,” he continued.

With its sights set on the 2027 general elections, the ACC is already gaining momentum, attracting support from across the country.