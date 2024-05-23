2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse: We’re building platform for economic policy devt— Eze Anaba

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Eze Anaba said the organization is committed to building a major public-private sector thought leadership platform for economic policy interrogations and cross-fertilization of economic development ideas.

Anaba stated this while speaking at the 8th edition of the annual Vanguard Economic Discourse in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, the Vanguard Economic Discourse has been designed with a view to fostering best-in-class and global best practices in economic policy making and management.

He said, “Permit me to first point our attention to the purpose for which this event is instituted. For reminders, the Vanguard Media Limited runs on a tagline, ‘Towards a Better Life for the People’. This does not only guide our editorial content, it is also the philosophy behind all we do, including this discussion series.

“You all will agree with me that there is no better life for anyone without economic wellness.”

The Editor noted that the output of this platform will get the policy makers and public policy executives to explain their policy positions, do what is right and in the best interest of the citizens’ livelihood.

He said, “We also inject a large dose of private sector content to present a balanced perspective and possibly build consensus across divergent economic agents.

“The theme of this year’s Discourse is ‘‘Reforms In The Era of Global Economic Uncertainties: Whither Nigeria?’’. It is predicated on the controversies over the immediate and short term outcomes of key policy choices of both the Federal Government;

“… and the monetary authorities which seem to have caused significant pains to the citizenry, but which has also pointed to a medium and long term hope of a strong economic development footing.”

Anaba added that the core task of this year’s Discourse, is to unpack the bunches of issues in the controversies and promote actionable perspectives.

“To lead us in achieving this mission, we have assembled an array of eminent personalities with diverse professional and academic pedigree representing critical segments of our national life.

“We are confident that out of their inspiring presentations and the rich contributions of all our special guests and participants, there will emerge innovative ideas and recommendations on the most effective ways of bringing relief to Nigerians from the challenges confronting the nation’s economy,” he said.

The 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse is an economic development thought leadership event hosted by Vanguard Newspapers yearly, and serves as a public-private sector platform for ventilation of development ideas across sectors of the economy.

This year’s edition is themed: ‘Reforms In The Era of Global Economic Uncertainties: Whither Nigeria?’.

The public sector team is headed by the office of the Vice President which also leads the National Economic Council as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Budget Office of the Federation.

The private sector team is headed by the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, with the President of the Chamber, Dele Oye, as the Guest Speaker.