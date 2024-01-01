‘Remove human element’ — Abaribe calls for amendment of Electoral Act  

The lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe has called for an amendment to the Electoral Act.

Abaribe made this call in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

Recall that Former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the reworked Electoral Amendment bill into law on February 25, 2022.

But Abaribe, a former Senate Minority Leader, said the act should be amended.

According to Senator Abaribe, the ‘human element’ should be removed from it.