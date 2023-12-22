Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,650 personnel in Imo

The Imo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 1,650 personnel in the state for effective maintenance of peace and order during the Yuletide.

The state Commandant of the corps, Mr Matthew Ovye, said this on Friday during an interactive session with newsmen in Owerri.

He charged the officers to exhibit professionalism and leave no stone unturned in ensuring a peaceful celebration in the state.

He urged Imo residents and visitors to remain law-abiding.

According to him, any attempt to sabotage the peace of the state during the Yuletide will be vehemently resisted.

“We have deployed our men to all the flashpoints in the state to ensure peace and order and enable Imo people to enjoy the Christmas holiday.

“Our brothers in diaspora can now return home without fear.

“May I warn those with the intention of perpetrating lawlessness to think otherwise as there will be no room for lawlessness,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ovye said the command, on Wednesday, arrested nine persons for alleged bunkering at Abacheke, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area.

He said that a reasonable quantity of petroleum products, including crude and refined, were seized from the suspects by his operatives.

He said that investigations were in top gear to ensure that the suspects were duly prosecuted.

He thanked the Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, and Gov. Hope Uzodinma for their support to the command.

One of the suspects, Izuchukwu Nwosu, 17, denied any involvement in bunkering.

Izuchukwu, who hails from Anambra, said he is a truck pusher, who was deceived into conveying the products, when he was arrested by the corps operatives. (NAN)