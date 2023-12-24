Video: Lagos shuts down Quilox over environmental infractions

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and the Lagos State Safety Commission, in a joint operation, have sealed a club, Quilox, in Victoria Island.

Taking to their X handle on Sunday, LASEPA said the club was sealed for environmental and safety infractions.

Lagos State Government Seals Quilox, strongly warns Sol Beach, The Good Beach and Landmark Beach over Environmental and Safety infractions.



A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) pic.twitter.com/0QlmYoMeiX — LASEPA (@LasepaOfficial) December 24, 2023

Its statement read, “A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and the Lagos State Safety Commission sealed Quilox night club over environmental and safety infractions.

“Recall an earlier press release, where both agencies have warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and wellbeing of other citizens and vowed to sanction any of such erring.

“The agencies also warned the operators of Sol Beach, The Good Beaches, Landmark Beach and other social centres across the state to ensure that adequate considerations are made towards the safety and wellbeing of their neighbours and citizens of the state during the yuletide.”

Earlier on Sunday on its X handle, LASEPA had shared some “Guidelines On Noise Pollution”.

The Lagos State Environmental Update had also revealed on Sunday morning via a video the slow movement of traffic along the road Quilox club was located.

Its post read “This is Quilox Club as of today, the 24th of December, 2023, at 7.30 am. When the government takes a FINAL decision on the traffic and environmental nuisances caused by this club, nobody should cry a witch-hunt.”

Vanguard News