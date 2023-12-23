Lagos govt begins removal of illegal gates in Lekki

Tokunbo Wahab

The Lagos State Government has commenced the removal of illegal gates that are permanently closed along the Lekki Phase 1 axis.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made this announcement in a statement via his official X handle on Saturday.

The statement partly, “Following several days of traffic snarl, which residents connecting Lekki were experiencing due to the inability to access connecting roads due to the indiscriminate mounting;

“…and multiplicity of the gates in many parts of the state, defacing the aesthetics of the environment and causing unnecessary traffic in the major roads.

“Lagos State Government through the Enforcement team of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has commenced the removal of illegal gates that are permanently closed around Lekki 1 axis.”

He further added the areas where these removals will take place, “These gates include; Sir Rufus Foluso Giwa Road, Theophilus Oji Road, Osaro Isokpan Road, Abike Sulaiman Road;

“Ben Okagbue MBA Road, Olubunmi Rotimi Road, Olanrewaju Ninalowo Road, Dele Adedeji road, Abayomi Sonuga road, Siji Soetan and Rasheed Alaba Williams roads.”