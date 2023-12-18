UCL Draw: Osimhen’s Napoli to face Barcelona as Arsenal draw Porto in Round of 16

In the UCL draw which took place on Monday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Arsenal who finished top of Group B were drawn against Porto who were runners-up from Group H.

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli have been drawn to face FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

In the draw which took place on Monday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Arsenal who finished top of Group B were drawn against Porto who were runners-up from Group H.

In the other fixtures, Champions Man City will face FC Copenhagen, Paris Saint-Germain will square up against Real Sociedad; Lazio will face Bayern while PSV will lock horns with Dortmund.

Also: Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig while Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid will slug it out for a place in the Quarter-Final.

UCL Full Draw:

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

PSG vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

PSV vs Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern

Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

When are the UCL round-of-16 ties?

The first legs will be played on Tuesday 13, Wednesday 14, Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 February 2024, with the second legs on Tuesday 5, Wednesday 6, Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 March 2024.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season will conclude at London’s Wembley Stadium. The highlight of European football’s club calendar is returning to the London venue for a record eighth time, and the third in the UEFA Champions League era following the 2011 and 2013 finals.

