Champions League: Things to know ahead of round-of-16 draw

The 2023/34 UEFA Champions League round-of-16 draw occurs at the UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

16 teams, consisting of eight group winners and runners-up, will take part in the draw.

Qualified teams by countries

England: Manchester City, Arsenal

Spain: Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Atlético

Germany: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund

The Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven

Italy: Inter, Lazio, Napoli

Denmark: Copenhagen

France: PSG

Portugal: Porto

Pots for round of 16 draw

Pot 1 (seeded teams, group winners): Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Manchester City, Barcelona, Dortmund, Atlético

Pot 2 (unseeded teams, group runners-up): Copenhagen, PSV, Napoli, Inter, RB Leipzig, Porto, PSG, Lazio

Format

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage.

When will the games take place

First legs: 13/14/20/21 February 2024

Second legs: 5/6/12/13 March 2024

The draw will take place at 12:pm Nigerian Time.

