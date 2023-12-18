Champions League: Things to know ahead of round-of-16 draw

The 2023/34 UEFA Champions League round-of-16 draw occurs at the UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
16 teams, consisting of eight group winners and runners-up, will take part in the draw.
Qualified teams by countries
England: Manchester City, Arsenal
Spain: Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Atlético
Germany: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund
The Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven
Italy: Inter, Lazio, Napoli
Denmark: Copenhagen
France: PSG
Portugal: Porto
Pots for round of 16 draw
Pot 1 (seeded teams, group winners): Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Manchester City, Barcelona, Dortmund, Atlético
Pot 2 (unseeded teams, group runners-up): Copenhagen, PSV, Napoli, Inter, RB Leipzig, Porto, PSG, Lazio
Format
No side can face another team from the same national association.
Clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage.
When will the games take place
First legs: 13/14/20/21 February 2024
Second legs: 5/6/12/13 March 2024
The draw will take place at 12:pm Nigerian Time.
