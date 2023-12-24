Two more Imo communities set to abolish caste systems

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a move towards equality, two more communities in Imo State, Nigeria – Amurie Omanze and Oboro Amurie in the Isu Local Government Area – have pledged to abolish the Osu, Ohu, Ume, and Diala Caste systems.

These communities have set January 4, 2024, as the landmark date for the abolishment of these caste systems, which have long been criticized for marginalizing and degrading a section of the populace.

The decision to abolish these caste systems is the result of years of relentless advocacy by human rights organizations, including the National Human Rights Commission, Pillars of Hope Africa Initiative (POHAI), G’naira Family Foundation (GFF), and Kemdi Chino Opera Foundation (KCOF).

Mrs. Chinyere Oge-Kalu, the Executive Director of POHAI, lauded the decision in a statement.

She stated that this marked a significant milestone in the battle for human rights and equality in Nigeria, thereby setting a paradigm for other communities to emulate.

“This is the result of years of strenuous work and advocacy. We are confident that more communities, the entire Imo State, and Igboland will soon follow suit and abolish these reprehensible caste systems,” she remarked.

The caste systems in question have been heavily criticized for their dehumanizing impact, essentially rendering those in the lower castes as outcasts or slaves within their own communities.

The traditional rulers of the two Imo communities, HRH Eze C.O Nnajiemere, (Eze Udo ii of Amurie Omanze) and HRH, Eze V. O Ahamefule (Durugwoegebu IV, Duruoha 1 of Oboro Amurie) confirmed the decision.

In a joint address, they announced: “January 4, 2024, has been chosen for the abolition of the Osu, Ume, Ohu, and Diala caste systems in the ancient community of old Amurie Omanze.”

Oge-Kalu commended the traditional rulers and the people of the Amurie Ancient Kingdom, encompassing Amurie Omanze and Oboro Amurie, for their precedent-setting decision.

“These communities are leading the way in abolishing the Osu, Ohu, Ume, and Diala Caste systems in Igboland,” she asserted.