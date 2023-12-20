Imo community to abolish caste systems, other practices Jan 4

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

In a move towards social reform, the Amurie Omanze community in the Isu Local Government Area of Imo State has set January 4, 2024 as the date for abolishing all forms of obnoxious cultural practices, including the Osu, Ohu, Ume, and Diala caste systems.

In a statement made available to journalists, yesterday, HRH Eze Charles Nnajiemere (Eze Udo II of Amurie Omanze) stated that the decision to end these cultural practices was made in agreement with several key community leaders, including village heads, kindred chairmen, town union representatives, religious clergy, and foreign union representatives, all of whom signed the abrogation document.

According to him, this broad consensus was achieved after a comprehensive campaign involving individual and village-to-village consultations.

He also acknowledged the persistent advocacy by various organisations and community stakeholders, stating that the formal abrogation event would mark an important milestone in the community’s progress toward a more inclusive and fair society.

“For the past three years, our community has been embroiled in unnecessary conflicts and skirmishes over whether to abolish these discriminatory cultural practices. They are remnants of stone-age practices that are an affront to the 21st-century global social order,” lamented Eze Nnajiemere.

The royal father disclosed that an Abolition Committee, which was constituted three years ago, has been instrumental in driving this change.

