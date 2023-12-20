Two-Factor Authentication: Why your online accounts must be secured

By Femi Akerele

In our digital world, keeping our online accounts secure is super important. One powerful way to do this is through something called “2-factor Authentication” or simply “2FA.”

Let’s break it down in a way that’s easy to understand. Imagine you have a treasure chest, and to open it, you need not just one, but two keys.

That’s a bit like how 2-factor Authentication works. It adds an extra layer of protection to your online accounts, making it harder for bad actors to access your valuable information.

Let me share a story about a friend who did not use the two-factor authentication. A sneaky hacker got hold of her WhatsApp and pretended to be her, asking for money because she were supposedly sick. Sadly, many people fell for it, and a lot of damage was done before this friend could reclaim their account.

If she had 2FA on, even if the hacker had their password, they’d still need that special code from her phone. It’s like having two locks on the door instead of one. The chances of a hacker breaking in become much, much slimmer.

Here’s how it works:

When you create an account on, let’s say, your favourite app, you set up a password. That’s like having a key to your treasure chest. It keeps your account locked, and only you should have that key.

Now, with 2FA, you add an extra layer. This is like having a secret scroll that changes all the time. It’s unique to you and your account. When you turn on 2FA, the app might ask you for this extra code after you enter your password.

This extra code often gets sent to your phone. So, even if someone somehow gets your password, they still need this ever-changing secret scroll from your phone to unlock the treasure chest (your account).

Let’s say you’re logging into your account. You type in your password (unlocking the chest), and then the app asks for that extra code (the secret scroll). You check your phone, see the code, type it in, and voilà! The chest is open, and you’re in.

Here’s what you can do to protect your accounts:

Turn on 2FA:

Go to your account settings in apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, or Gmail.

Look for the 2FA option and turn it on. It might ask you to enter a code from your phone to make sure it’s really you.

Use Your Phone:

Many times, 2FA sends a code to your phone. It’s like a super-secret passcode that changes every time. Without this code, even if someone has your password, they can’t get in.

Stay Safe and Share the Word:

Remind your friends, family, and anyone who’ll listen to turn on 2FA. It’s like telling them about the superhero shield to keep their digital stuff safe