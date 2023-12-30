Two dead, one hospitalised as taker fire blazes near Ebonyi airport

By Anayo Okoli, ABAKILIKI

Ebonyi State Government through the office of the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the governor on Petroleum, Nnaemeka Nwafor, has confirmed a petrol tanker accident, along the popular Abakaliki-Afikpo Expressway.

The incident resulted in a fire outbreak that engulfed a tanker and other property.

Vanguard gathered that two persons died instantly following the accident, while another is currently in the hospital.

While the survivor is receiving urgent medical attention the bodies of the dead have been deposited at the mortuary.

The SSA called on motorists, pedestrians and other road users not to panic over the incidence as Ebonyi State Government had brought the situation under control and there is free flow of traffic in the area.

“There is no cause to be afraid over the petrol tanker accident at Onueke Airport flyover junction.

“Ebonyi State government is on top of it to stop the menace and create free flow traffic in the the area,” he said.

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and other security agencies and the men of the Ebonyi state fire service were on ground to ensure free flow of traffic.

Nnaemeka commended the men of Ebonyi State Fire Service for their tireless effort in putting off the fire and further appreciated the youths who assisted in the exercise.

“Ndi Ebonyi are advised to obey the directives of security agencies on the diversion of roads. It is obedience to roads signs that guarantees a hitch free traffic flow.

“Motorists are advised to be cautious in the area as the government is ensuring a hitch-free evacuation of the affected tanker.

“The government of Nwifuru Ogbonna is committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of Ndi Ebonyi.

“Let’s continue to support the state government as it discharges its responsibility towards Ndi Ebonyi,” he said.