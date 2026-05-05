One dead, driver arrested as vehicles collide on Third Mainland Bridge

By Esther Onyegbula

A tragic road crash on Tuesday claimed the life of a woman after two Toyota Sienna vehicles collided head-on along the Third Mainland Bridge.

The fatal accident, which occurred at the Ilaje axis inward Iyana Oworo, involved two vehicles with registration numbers LSR 809 GV and LSR 695 HM.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the impact of the collision was severe, attributing the crash to reckless driving, particularly excessive speeding.

LASTMA spokesman, Taofeek Adebayo, said that one female adult, identified as a mother, died on the spot, while her 30-year-old daughter, who was in the same vehicle, survived the crash.

According to him. “The severity of the impact underscores the grave consequences of reckless driving behaviours, particularly excessive speeding.”

He added that one of the drivers fled the scene immediately after the accident, while the other was apprehended by LASTMA officials.

“However, the second driver was promptly apprehended by LASTMA personnel and subsequently handed over to the police to facilitate thorough investigation and possible prosecution in accordance with the law,” he stated.

Adebayo explained that LASTMA operatives on routine patrol swiftly instituted traffic control measures to prevent further complications on the busy bridge.

“Safety cones were strategically deployed to cordon off the accident scene and ensure the protection of other road users.

“Personnel from the Oworonsoki Police Division equally responded expeditiously to the emergency call and were fully engaged at the scene to carry out comprehensive documentation and initiate necessary statutory procedures,” he added.

According to him, the remains of the deceased have been evacuated, while traffic officials, in collaboration with other emergency responders, maintained a strong presence to manage traffic flow and avert secondary incidents.

Reacting, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, reiterated the agency’s warning to motorists against dangerous driving habits.

He said, “Motorists must eschew reckless driving, particularly excessive speeding, which remains a predominant cause of fatal road accidents.”