Transcorp Power generates over 29TWh to Nigeria’s national grid 10yrs after privatisation

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Barely 10 years after privatisation, Transcorp Power Limited, TPL, a single cycle 972MW installed capacity power generating plant, has generated over 29,574,447MWh, 29TWh, of energy to the national grid for transmission and distribution to many homes and industries in Nigeria and West Africa.

In the progress report obtained by Vanguard, the company, stated: “Transcorp Group has been investing in the power sector for 10 years, with its first investment in the Ughelli Power Plant through Transcorp Power Limited.

“Transcorp Power is the first company to receive the certificate of discharge from post-privatisation monitoring, having surpassed all requirements within the stipulated period.

“In November 2023 YTD, TPL has sent out 2,857,950.40MWh (357MW on average daily) which represents 8.65% of the energy sent to the National Grid.

“Transcorp Power Limited had a stellar performance in November 2023 sending out an average of 438MW and was ranked 2nd only behind Egbin. For the year 2023 YTD TPL is ranked 4th. TPL currently has a generation capacity of 500MW, and can generate enough energy to power 1.6 million homes daily.

“Since the privatization of the power sector in November 2013, TPL has generated over 29,574,447MWh (29TWh) of energy to the national grid powering countless homes and industries in Nigeria and West Africa.

“TPL currently has a generation capacity of 500MW and currently generates 426MW on average daily in December.”

This shows a remarkable improvement as Mr. Tony Elumelu as Chairman indicated that, “Transafam Power took over the operational management of the Afam Power Asset three years ago and started to rehabilitate the 138MW rated Afam 5 GT 20 Gas Turbine power-generating unit which had been out of service for over 15 years prior to our takeover. Transafam Power has achieved 720 days of no loss time to injury since the operational takeover in March 2021. When Transcorp took over the Afam Power Plant operations on the 10th of March 2021, it was generating just 48MW out of 966MW installed capacity, but in 2 months, production increased to 120 MW.

“Transafam rehabilitated Afam 5 GT unit 20 which has been successfully synchronized to the national grid. This brings an additional 138MW to the national grid, able to power up to 100,000 homes in a year. The rehabilitation was achieved using 80% a combination of our in-house resources and other local technical support, with about 20% of foreign expert support.”

Similarly, the scorecard of Transcorp Group, which also has Mrs. Owen Omogiafo as Group CEO, apparently the youngest on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, indicated that, “Transcorp Power Limited also increased its available capacity from an average of 539MW in January 2022 to an average of 749MW as of September 2022. In October 2022, The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), announced that it has successfully installed and energized a new 150MVA 330/132/33kV Interbus Transformer (IBTR) at Delta IV Transmission Substation, Ughelli, Delta State. As a result of the installation, which has allowed TCN to evacuate power from Transcorp Power Limited at both 330kV and 132kV voltage levels, there will be an increase in bulk power transmitted through the substation and better grid stability for consumers in Ughelli, Warri, and its surrounding areas.

“Transcorp Power Limited was the first power generating company to be awarded 3 ISO Certification for Quality, Environment, and Occupational Safety Certifications. Transcorp Power exports power to the Benin Republic. When Transcorp invested in the Ughelli Power Plant in 2013 it had a generation capacity of 160 MW of the total installed capacity of 972 MW. Transcorp took the generation capacity from 160MW to 680MW within a period of 4 years. The target that was set by the Federal Government was 670 MW within 5 years, but in approximately four years we surpassed that target.

“In November 2022, Transcorp Power Limited signed the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market (EREM) Participation Agreement at the 17th General Assembly of the West African Power Pool. Through this agreement, Transcorp Power has become a market participant in the EREM, which is expected to be fully integrated in 2023. In March 2023, the Transcorp Power plant in Ughelli, Delta State was one of the establishments selected by the Army War College Nigeria (AWN) on their Environmental Study Tour. The purpose of this visit was to learn about how certain national establishments help with our nation’s defense goals. The theme of the study tour is “Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure for National Defense.”

In the area of Corporate Social Responsibility, Transcorp Power created a Vocational Skills Training and Entrepreneur Empowerment Program at Ughelli, Delta State, to empower women and the youth with entrepreneurial skills and improve the quality of life in the community.

According to the scorecard, “During the programme, trainees receive a monthly stipend and upon graduation, trainees receive working tools and a capital grant to kick start and support their journey to starting and growing their own businesses. This program has led to over 130 indigenes of the community successfully completing the skills training program so far.

“Transcorp Power adopted the staff nursery, and primary schools at the power plant, which currently serves the community as well as its employees, guaranteeing a higher quality of education for the children within the community. In the 2019 West African Examination for secondary schools, one of the students from its staff school finished as the best-performing student in Delta state

“Transafam Environmental Transformation Initiative is a way of promoting a clean and healthy environment, good health, and education on proper waste management and disposal. The staff of TAPL along with members of the community will join in a sanitation day exercise to help sensitize and clean our immediate environment which is the Okoloma Afam community.”

It added: “Transafam Power periodically fills in the road to make it more accessible for the residents within the community. The Transafam Power Community liaison officer together with paid community labourers, digs up the potholes and fills in the roads with broken blocks.”