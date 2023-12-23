Tottenham vs Everton: Postecoglu says Spurs must find solution to absentee list

Ange Postecoglou says there is no reason to dwell on the frustration of Tottenham’s lengthening list of absentees, stressing that his job is to come up with answers.

Fifth-placed Spurs won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest last week but finished the match a man down after Yves Bissouma was shown his second red card this season.

The midfielder will be suspended for four matches while Destiny Udogie is banned for Saturday’s visit of Everton after he received his fifth booking of the campaign at the City Ground.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou is already without Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur until January, while forwards Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon have been sidelined since September.

“I think it is important from my perspective that you don’t deal in the extreme because it is an emotional game,” the Australian said on Friday.

“There are enough people who get emotional about these things so it doesn’t need me to add to that.

“My job in all of this is to ultimately find solutions rather than focus too much on the fallout of any issues we’ve had because I guarantee you once we get all the players back, there will be something else.”

Tottenham have lost just once to Everton in the Premier League over the past decade but Sean Dyche’s side, docked 10 points for a breach of financial regulations last month, have seven wins in their past 10 games.

Postecoglou also said a proposed European Super League was the work of people who are “detached from what this game is all about” after a legal ruling on Thursday breathed new life into the idea.

Tottenham were one of six Premier League clubs who signed up to a breakaway league in 2021, though the project quickly collapsed.

Postecoglou said fans’ dislike of the concept meant it was unlikely to become a reality.

“The response it got the first time around is a pretty good indicator of where it sits within the footballing fraternity in general,” he said.

“That’s always a pretty decent barometer. I always think with these concepts they’re always done in a room with people who sometimes are detached from what this game is all about.”

