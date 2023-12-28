TCN receives new transformers to boost power supply to Lagos

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja
The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has disclosed that it has received seven new power transformers at its Akangba 330/132kV transmission Substation in Lagos to improve supply to the area.
TCN in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah explained that transformers with capacities ranging from 60MVA to 100MVA and their accessories are part of the ongoing TCN/World Bank power projects.
Mbah said the transformers would be distributed to Alausa 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Akoka 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Maryland 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Itire 132/33kV Transmission Substation and Amuwo 132/33kV Transmission Substation.
She stated that “while the above listed substations will receive one transfer each, the Akoko 132/33kV Substation and Amuwo 132/33kV Substation will receive two transformers each.
“When installed, the transformers will substantially increase the company’s transmission capacity”, she added.
